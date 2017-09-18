China, Russia begin naval drills near North Korea – RTRS

China, Russia begin naval drills near North Korea – RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with the latest headlines reported by Xinhua, China’s official news agency, citing that China and Russia began naval drills near North Korea on Monday amid continuing tensions over the North’s missile threat and ahead of a United Nations (UN) General Assembly meeting this week.
Key Details:
The joint exercises will take place between Peter the Great Bay, just outside of the Russian far eastern port of Vladivostok, not far from the Russia-North Korea border, and into the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk, to the north of Japan.
The drills are the second part of China-Russian naval exercises this year, the first part of which took place in the Baltic in July.
