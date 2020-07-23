China retaliates against the UK, English Premier League taken off the air – Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, China retaliates against the UK over the Hong Kong issue by taking the- English Premier League off the air.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea wasn’t aired last night State-run CCTV has the EPL rights, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the decision.

This comes following the UK’s move to ban Huawei and end the extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

Market reaction

The renewed Sino-UK tensions have failed to intensify the risk-off mood, as S&P 500 futures flip to gains around 3,270 region.

AUD/USD looks to extend the bounce above 0.7150, as the US dollar licks its wounds. Meanwhile the Chinese stocks continue to trade in the red zone.