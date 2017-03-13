Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
FED
BREXIT
COMMODITIES
China Retail Sales (YoY) came in at 9.5% below forecasts (10.5%) in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
China Retail Sales (YoY) came in at 9.5% below forecasts (10.5%) in January
FXStreet
|
4 minutes ago
China Urban investment (YTD) (YoY) came in at 8.9%, above expectations (8.2%) in January
FXStreet
|
4 minutes ago
China Industrial Production (YoY) above expectations (6.2%) in January: Actual (6.3%)
FXStreet
|
4 minutes ago
Trump planning to host China’s Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago – Media reports
FXStreet
|
9 minutes ago
Kazakhstan's oil output in Feb exceeds level agreed with OPEC- RTRS
FXStreet
|
12 minutes ago
UK Brexit minister Davis: Will trigger Article 50 by the end of this month as planned
FXStreet
|
25 minutes ago
Oil remains near 3-month lows, eyes inventory data
FXStreet
|
29 minutes ago
UK to reject Scottish referendum demand – Times
FXStreet
|
38 minutes ago
PBOC set the Yuan mid-point rate at 6.9118
FXStreet
|
50 minutes ago
Brexit updates: watching the Scots - ANZ
FXStreet
|
56 minutes ago
AUD/NZD dips on dismal Aussie business survey data
FXStreet
|
00:56 GMT
AUD/USD: dipping on soft Aussie data and more to come from China
FXStreet
|
00:49 GMT
USD/CNY projection at 6.9152 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:35 GMT
Australia's Feb monthly business survey gives back Jan surprisingly strong gains
FXStreet
|
00:34 GMT
AUD/JPY - 3-day rally stalled at 87.00 ahead of China data release
FXStreet
|
00:33 GMT
USD/JPY: slightly offered in Tokyo, awaiting FOMC/BoJ
FXStreet
|
00:32 GMT
Australia National Australia Bank's Business Conditions: 9 (February) vs previous 16
FXStreet
|
00:31 GMT
Key events from overnight - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Mar 13, 23:55 GMT
US economic outlook: uncertainty and strong dollar risks - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Mar 13, 23:28 GMT
AUD/USD trading in narrow 0.7564/92; markets get set for the FOMC
FXStreet
|
Mar 13, 23:15 GMT
Load More content ...