Reuters reports that China has recorded two new coronavirus cases for May 20, down from five a day earlier, the National Health Commission (NHC) reported on Thursday.
One of the new cases was a local transmission, in Shanghai, and one was a so-called imported case involving a traveller from overseas, the commission said in a statement. China also reported one imported case the previous day.
The NHC reported 31 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, up from 16 a day earlier.
The total number of COVID-19 infections in China to date now stands at 82,967. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
Key notes
- China reports 2 new coronavirus cases in mainland as of end-may 20 vs 5 a day earlier.
- China reports 1 new imported coronavirus cases in mainland as of end-may 20 vs 1 a day earlier.
- China reports 31 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases in mainland as of end-may 20 vs 16 a day earlier.
The news comes today as global coronavirus cases have surpassed 5 million. It is evident that Latin America is overtaking the United States and Europe, reporting the largest portion of new daily cases globally.
- For an update, and rather a pessimistic outlook for the global economy and financial markets, see here: Global COVID-19 update: Global cases surpass 5 million, financial markets taking it in their stride
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears fight back control ahead of RBA’s Lowe
Having faced rejection at 0.6600, AUD/USD extends losses towards 0.6550 amid cautious market sentiment, as Australia-China trade tensions and rising COVID-19 cases weigh. Eyes on RBA Governor Lowe's speech, US Jobless Claims.
USD/JPY attempts recovery above 107.00 amid risk-on sentiment
USD/JPY fails to extend Wednesday’s losses from 107.99 to 107.33. Risk-tone remains mildly positive as Wall Street cheers hints for further easing. US-China, Aussie-Sino tussles largely ignored, no major updates on the virus.
100-day EMA probes WTI bulls at two-month high above $33.50
WTI Futures on NYMEX print mild gains of around 0.45% while nearing the highest since March 13, 2020. Sustained break of four-month-old resistance line keeps buyers hopeful.
Gold: Again rejected from $1,752/54 resistance area
Gold prices snap two-day winning streak while stepping back from short-term horizontal resistance. Sellers are likely targeting $1,740 as immediate support during the further declines.