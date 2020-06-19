China reportedly plans to accelerate purchases of US farm goods – Bloomberg

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that China is planning to accelerate its purchases of US farm goods.

Additional details

“China plans to step up purchases of US farm goods to comply with the Phase One trade deal following the talks in Hawaii this week.”

“China will be planning to purchase everything from soybeans to corn and ethanol after purchases behind fell in recent months due to coronavirus disruptions.”

Market reaction

The positive US-China development on trade is seen lifting the risk sentiment slightly heading into the European open, with AUD/USD testing daily highs near 0.6875.

USD/JPY trims losses and looks to regain the 107 handle, as S&P 500 futures extend gains above the 3100 mark.