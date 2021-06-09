China reportedly mulls price controls on coal prices, AUD/USD tests lows

Reuters is out with the latest headlines, citing that China is mulling price controls on coal prices.
Nothing further is being reported on the same, thus far.
Market reaction
AUD/USD is seeing some fresh selling pressure on the above reports, testing daily lows at 0.7734, down 0.05% on the day.
