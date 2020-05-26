Reuters has printed that China reported 7 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-May 25, up from 11 a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported.
The commission said in a statement all of the new infections were imported cases, involving travellers from overseas.
It also reported 29 new asymptomatic cases - patients who are infected but do not show symptoms - versus 40 a day earlier.
The total number of cases to date in the mainland stands at 82,992. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.
Key notes
- China reports 7 new coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-May 25 vs 11 a day earlier.
- China reports 7 new imported coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-may 25 vs 11 a day earlier.
- China says 29 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases in mainland reported as of end-may 25 vs 40 a day earlier.
Market implications
The coronavirus is starting to take a bit of a backseat to other headlines creeping through. Hong Kong is a market risk which is dominating the headlines. So far, markets are not positioning for a worst-case scenario, but the implications are alarming. More on this here: The Hong Kong Dollar, the next black swan?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY jumps 12 pips as BOJ's Kuroda talks about downside risks to Japan's economy
USD/JPY extends early gains as BOJ's Kuroda sounds pessimistic on the economy. BOJ stands ready to do more if required, Kuroda said while speaking in parliament. The US stock futures are better bid and could be adding to downside pressures around Yen.
AUD/USD: Bulls look to 0.6600 amid upbeat market mood
AUD/USD trades with moderate gains above 0.6550, looking to extend the upside towards 0.6600 amid a better market mood, reflected by the risk-on rally in the Asian equities and US equity futures. Broad US dollar weakness adds to the gains in the aussie.
The Hong Kong Dollar, the next black swan?
Tradewars between the US and China picking up in the headlines. Macro instability in Hong Kong is coming to the fore as a major risk for financial markets. The debasement of the HKD peg would be a nuclear type of option for global financial markets.
Gold stays below $1,750 as S&P 500 Futures print over 1.0% gains
Gold prices extend pullback from $1,733.50. Church reopening in California, US President Trump’s refrain to speak on Hong Kong keep trading sentiment positive. The return of full markets, US-China tussle will be in focus for immediate direction.
USD/JPY jumps 12 pips as BOJ's Kuroda talks about downside risks to Japan's economy
USD/JPY extends early gains as BOJ's Kuroda sounds pessimistic on the economy. BOJ stands ready to do more if required, Kuroda said while speaking in parliament. The US stock futures are better bid and could be adding to downside pressures around Yen.