Reuters has printed that China reported 7 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-May 25, up from 11 a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported.

The commission said in a statement all of the new infections were imported cases, involving travellers from overseas. It also reported 29 new asymptomatic cases - patients who are infected but do not show symptoms - versus 40 a day earlier. The total number of cases to date in the mainland stands at 82,992. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Key notes

Market implications

The coronavirus is starting to take a bit of a backseat to other headlines creeping through. Hong Kong is a market risk which is dominating the headlines. So far, markets are not positioning for a worst-case scenario, but the implications are alarming. More on this here: The Hong Kong Dollar, the next black swan?