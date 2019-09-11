The Chinese state news agency, Xinhua, reports that China’s Finance Ministry unveils its first list for tariff exemptions on US goods.
Further Details:
China's tariffs exemption list for products takes effect on Sept 17 and be valid for a year through to Sept. 16, 2020.
Items on China's tariffs exemption list will not be subject to additional tariffs imposed by China on US goods as countermeasures to US trade actions.
Items on China's tariffs exemption list include food products, lubricants.
Doesn't list corn, soybeans, pork in first tariff exclusion.
China will consider tariff exemptions for additional products imported from the US.
Whey and modified whey products part of the exemption list for goods from the US.
Anti-cancer drugs are part of tariff exemptions list for goods from the US.
This comes as a piece of welcome news, as China tries to sweeten its spot on trade with the US. The risk sentiment continues to improve, already boosted the Global Times tweet. USD/JPY is in six-week highs, closer towards 108.00 with Treasury yields +1% higher.
