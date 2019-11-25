China ready to turn its attention to Europe in 2020, as US trade deal gets closer – SCMP

The South China Morning Post has recently published an article that China ready to turn its attention to Europe in 2020 as a US trade deal gets closer.

Opening paragraphs

China is preparing to turn its attention more fully to Europe next year, intensifying its engagement with the European Union even as it hammers out the terms of an interim trade deal with the United States. Diplomatic sources noted progress on Beijing-Brussels ties this month with the signing of a long-awaited “geographical indication” agreement to improve protection for 100 regionally specific products, despite the “huge pressure” from the US on China not to sign the deal, because of its impact on US exports.

Key notes

After a year of intense focus on its relations with Washington, Beijing is preparing for a renewal in its ties with the EU.

A series of engagements are planned with Brussels next year, starting with a bilateral summit in April.

FX implications

The news follows a visit by French president Macron in November which “really made a difference”, according to one source. "During Macron’s visit, on November 5, China issued €4 billion (US$4.4 billion) in sovereign bonds in Paris, its first in 15 years and also the largest single issue in a foreign currency it has ever made," the article reads.

This follows France's neutral stance on the US and Chinese trade dispute and a nation which welcomes a closer relationship with China as world's second-largest economic power seels to expand its room to manoeuvre in international relations. Large corporate deals/mergers between China and Europe will likely be supportive of the euro on the investment reciprocity.