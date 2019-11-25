China ready to turn its attention to Europe in 2020, as US trade deal gets closer – SCMP

The South China Morning Post has recently published an article that China ready to turn its attention to Europe in 2020 as a US trade deal gets closer.
Opening paragraphs
China is preparing to turn its attention more fully to Europe next year, intensifying its engagement with the European Union even as it hammers out the terms of an interim trade deal with the United States.
Diplomatic sources noted progress on Beijing-Brussels ties this month with the signing of a long-awaited “geographical indication” agreement to improve protection for 100 regionally specific products, despite the “huge pressure” from the US on China not to sign the deal, because of its impact on US exports.
Key notes
- After a year of intense focus on its relations with Washington, Beijing is preparing for a renewal in its ties with the EU.
- A series of engagements are planned with Brussels next year, starting with a bilateral summit in April.
FX implications
The news follows a visit by French president Macron in November which “really made a difference”, according to one source. "During Macron’s visit, on November 5, China issued €4 billion (US$4.4 billion) in sovereign bonds in Paris, its first in 15 years and also the largest single issue in a foreign currency it has ever made," the article reads.
This follows France's neutral stance on the US and Chinese trade dispute and a nation which welcomes a closer relationship with China as world's second-largest economic power seels to expand its room to manoeuvre in international relations. Large corporate deals/mergers between China and Europe will likely be supportive of the euro on the investment reciprocity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles to retain the 1.1000 level
The American dollar is up against most major rivals at the beginning of the week, backed by encouraging news coming from the trade war front. EUR/USD to accelerate its decline on a break below 1.0990.
GBP/USD remains unable to advance beyond 1.2900
The Sterling edged higher against the greenback after polls indicate that Conservatives retain the lead ahead of the December election. The latest survey, however, showed that Conservatives’ advantage has narrowed to just 7.0%.
USD/JPY: Bullish beyond 109.10
Japanese economy still depressed and far from a recovery. US-China trade deal´s positive signs weighing on safe-haven assets. USD/JPY technically bullish but lacking a catalyst that could send it toward 110.00.
Gold drops to near 2-week lows, below $1455 level
Gold edged lower through the early North-American session on Monday and dropped to near two-week lows, below the $1455 horizontal support in the last hour.
China puts IP and Forced Transfer on the table
Closed Thursday all day and close early on Friday — so if anything is going to happen in the markets, expect it to happen today, tomorrow, or Wednesday...