China: Q3 GDP likely to print 6.8% - Westpac

China: Q3 GDP likely to print 6.8% - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Westpac note that in the June quarter, Chinese GDP recorded a third consecutive upside surprise, with annual growth of 6.9% versus authorities' 2017 target of "around 6.5%yr", the six months to June was certainly a strong start.
Key Quotes
“Come the September quarter, this momentum has endured. The PMIs continue to report robust momentum across both the manufacturing and services sector, with broad-based support from domestic and external demand.”
“Looking forward, the key downside risk to growth is that subdued employment growth caps momentum in household spending. In the near term, it is unlikely to be significant. However, should household incomes not grow in a robust fashion, it could become a bigger cause for concern. In 2018, investment is also likely to be providing less support.”
