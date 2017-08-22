China propping up N. Korea military with continuous supply of oil

China propping up N. Korea military with continuous supply of oilBy Dhwani Mehta
According to the latest reports emerging from the China, as cited by Oilprice.com, China is propping up North Korea and its military with a continuous supply of oil, allowing N. Korea to avert any energy crisis situation.
The new Chinese sanctions on North Korea apply only to oil and gas exports, not military supplies. China has banned all coal, iron ore and seafood coming from North Korea, backing the toughest UN sanctions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.