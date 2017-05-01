China Press: PBOC will likely increase its "management" of yuan rate expectations this year

China Press: PBOC will likely increase its "management" of yuan rate expectations this yearBy Dhwani Mehta
Bloomberg reporting latest story from the China Securities Journal published this Friday, noting that the Chinese central bank, PBOC, is expected to step- up measures to increase management of yuan rate expectations this year.
Key Headlines:
PBOC should adopt "asymmetrical" measures when necessary to make capital inflows and outflows more balanced