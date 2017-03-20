China Press: CSRC introduces new restrictions to curb shadow banking

China Press: CSRC introduces new restrictions to curb shadow bankingBy Dhwani Mehta
The China Securities Times reports, via Reuters, that the Chinese banking regulator, China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has introduced news measures to curb the shadow banking channel.
Key Headlines:
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has introduced new restrictions for financial institutions seeking to outsource fund management to external fund managers
CSRC is concerned that such funds are used as a shadow banking channel, without effective management by the external fund house