China: Preparing for the CPC congress - SocGen

Analysts at Societe Generale explains that this year’s annual plenary session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China will commence as usual on 5 March and run for about ten days and will be keenly watched globally.

Key Quotes

“As the most important policy event before the 19th party congress, the overarching theme should be stability with a bias towards structural reform, which means a modestly less dovish policy setting than in 2016. In particular, the authorities will likely soften the growth target from the range of 6.5-7% for 2016 to “around 6.5%”, but probably not lower.”