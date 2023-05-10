China pours cold water on bilateral meeting with US defense minister – FT

Financial Times (FT) came out with news suggesting a standoff between the US and China while turning down the hopes of a meeting among the military officials of the world’s top two economies.
“China has told the US there is little chance of a meeting between the countries’ defense ministers at a security forum in Singapore due to a dispute over sanctions, the latest obstacle to top-level dialogue between the two powers,” said FT.
The news cites difficulties in arranging a meeting of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and China’s new Defense Minister Li Shangfu at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore in June. The reason could be linked to China’s Li being sanctioned by the US in 2018 in relation to Chinese imports of Russian arms when he was serving as a general.
Additional quotes from FT
The US has told China that the sanctions do not prevent Austin from meeting Li in a third country. But several people said it would be almost impossible for China to agree to a meeting while they remain in place. Li became Defense Minister in March.
There was no prospect of the Biden administration removing the sanctions, some of the people said.
Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping agreed that the countries needed to stabilize relations when they met at the G20 in Bali in November. But early efforts to kick-start high-level engagement were derailed after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over North America in early February.
The countries are negotiating visits to China by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and commerce secretary Gina Raimondo.
The Pentagon said it wanted ‘open lines of communication’ with Chinese military leaders but blamed China for the impasse.
Market implications
The news challenges market sentiment and weighs on the risk-barometer pair like AUD/USD. That said, the quote remains pressured around 0.6775 after posting multiple failures to cross the 0.6800 mark.
Also read: AUD/USD bulls move in as US Dollar softens on US CPI
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.6800 on softer Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD is pausing its rebound below 0.6800 after China's CPI and PPI data disappoint markets. Risk sentiment remains mildly positive following softer US inflation data, weighing down on the US Dollar while lending some support to the Aussie. US PPI data and Fedspeak next in focus.
EUR/USD bulls eye a break of 1.10 the figure
EUR/USD was trading 0.05% higher at $1.0986 in the Tokyo opening first half an hour as the bulls attempt to stay on the front side of the hourly micro trend that has been building since the late New York trade on Wednesday.
Gold bulls approach $2,050 hurdle as US inflation, yields ease
Gold price picks up bids to refresh intraday high near $2,030 early Thursday, reversing the previous day’s retreat from a one-month-old horizontal resistance. The precious metal benefits from the broad US Dollar weakness.
Uniswap price remains bullish as UNI holders anticipate incoming revenue-generating proposal
Uniswap decentralized exchange (DEX) community members are deliberating a proposal that could deliver wealth to the hands of UNI holders. The proposal marks the latest development in a time-hallowed debate on the network’s protocol fees and overall finances.
Bank of England Preview: A risk event for the GBP/USD rally Premium
Bank of England expected to raise rates by 25bps. More tightening beyond May seems posible as inflation decelerates frustratingly slow. GBP/USD trades at the highest level since May 2022, with the Pound looking strong.