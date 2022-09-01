“As such, China’s growth forecasts are poised for further downgrade as hopes for a turnaround in the coming months fade. We thus revise down our 2022 GDP growth forecast for China to 3.3% from 4.1% with 3Q22 at 3.4% y/y and 4Q22 at 4.5% y/y. Our forecast for 2023 will also be adjusted lower to 4.8% from 5.0%, taking into account of the increasing external risks next year.”

“With 1 ½ months to China’s 20th Party Congress on 16 Oct, COVID curbs are expected to be tightened and thus increasing risks to business and supply chains disruption. High sustained global inflation driving more aggressive monetary policy tightening and weaker global demand as well as further slide in the Chinese property market and geopolitical tensions are also weighing down the recovery outlook for China. The support measures targeting infrastructure spending and improving credit demand are unlikely to negate the downside factors.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.