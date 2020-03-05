China: PBoC to cut upside to the CNY – Nordea

The coronavirus outbreak is hurting Chinese growth this year and jeopardizing an important growth target. Amy Yuan Zhuang, Chief Asia Analyst at Nordea, expects activity resumption and government stimuli to stage a strong rebound later this year, but some policy actions are likely to exacerbate the systemic risks in the medium term. USD/CNY trades at 6.9386.
Key quotes
“We estimate that the economy will grow by barely 3% y/y in Q1, versus our previous forecast of 6%. Due to an expected rebound in Q2 and Q3, we expect full-year GDP growth at 5%, an all-time low for China. The risk is on the downside, in our view, as the rapid spread of the virus among China's trading partners could have a spill-back effect on Chinese growth.”
“To maintain economic and social stability, Beijing has once again turned to infrastructure investment to support growth. Half of China's provinces have plans to spend a total of CNY 6.6tn (about 6% of GDP) this year on transportation, energy, high-tech sectors and healthcare. Other provinces will likely follow suit.”
“The CNY has appreciated nearly 2% in less than two weeks in anticipation of a rate cut from the Fed. Now it has happened and the ball is back in the PBoC's court. We expect the PBoC to cut the benchmark lending rates to support growth while curbing further upside to the CNY.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1150 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 after slipping on Wednesday as Italy announced school closure amid the coronavirus crisis. In the US, investors fear California's emergency declaration but cheer special spending.
GBP/USD extends its gains amid BOE calm on coronavirus
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.29 as incoming BOE Governor Bailey seems to be in no rush to cut rates. Outgoing Governor Carney speaks later. Further headlines are awaited.
Forex Today: California's coronavirus emergency battles US special budget, Biden bounce, Gold stable
The market mood is mixed after the US House of Representatives has passed a special spending bill to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus break. Investors also cheered the victory of centrist Joe Biden in the Democratic Party's "Super Tuesday" contests.
Gold: Bulls await confirmation of inverse head-and-shoulders on H4
Despite repeated failures to take-out a short-term resistance trend line, Gold prices remain 0.07% positive while taking rounds to $1,640 during the pre-European session on Thursday. An upside break will escalate recovery moves beyond the $1,700 mark.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.