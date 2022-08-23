“With the less optimistic outlook for the Chinese economy and measured pace of monetary policy easing so far, the 1Y LPR could continue to move lower to 3.55% by end-4Q22, instead of our earlier expectation that the monetary easing would cease by end-3Q22. After 35 bps cut YTD, the 5Y rate is still poised to fall further as PBoC extends support to the property market. However, there is less room for aggressive monetary policy easing by cutting interest rates and the PBoC will likely focus on using targeted tools including the relending programmes and guiding banks to increase credit.”

“Comparatively, Chinese banks have set the 5Y LPR lower by a larger 15bps to 4.30% (Bloomberg est: 4.35%). This follows 15 bps cut in May and 5 bps cut in Jan this year. The larger cut to the 5Y rate which mortgages are benchmarked against, suggests that authorities are increasingly concerned over the real estate downturn and continued to guide banks to set LPRs lower, in particular for the longer-tenor.”

“The People’s Bank of China (PBoC)’s benchmark 1Y Loan Prime Rate (LPR) was fixed lower by a smaller-than-expected 5 bps to 3.65% (Bloomberg and UOB est: 3.60%) compared with the 10 bps cut to the 1Y medium-term lending facility (MLF) earlier this month. This is the first cut since Jan when the 1Y LPR was set lower by 10 bps.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.