China: Over 3,000 medical staff have been infected by coronavirus

Over 3,000 medical staff have been infected by the coronavirus and most of the infections have occurred in Hubei province likely due to a lack of protective gears and fatigue, an official for China's National Health Commission said on Monday.

"We still need to understand if non-symptomatic people can pass on the coronavirus," the official added.

Market sentiment

Risk aversion continues to dominate the markets on Monday. As of writing, both the Euro Stoxx 50 and Germany's DAX were down 3.5% on the day and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was erasing 5%.