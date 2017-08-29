China opposes North Korea going against UN resolutionsBy Dhwani Mehta
China’s Foreign Ministry is out with a statement on Tuesday, responding to the reports of the latest North Korean missile launch.
Key Headlines:
Sanctions and pressure cannot resolve North Korean issue
China opposes North Korea going against UN resolutions
UN resolutions also call for creation of conditions to resume talks
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.