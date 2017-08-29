China opposes 'Chaos or war' on Korean Peninsula, UN rejects unilateral sanctions

China opposes 'Chaos or war' on Korean Peninsula, UN rejects unilateral sanctionsBy Omkar Godbole
News is crossing the wires via Reuters-
China's UN Ambassador: opposed to any "chaos or war" on the Korean Peninsula and calls for halt to deployment of US missile defence system in South Korea.
Russia's UN Ambassador: Rejectes military solution for problems in the Korean Peninsula and also stands against the unilateral sanctions.
