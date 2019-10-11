China only offering to remove forced joint ventures in financial services – Fox News

The Fox News editor Edward Lawrence is now reporting that China will only offer to remove the forced joint ventures in financial services.
Lawrence comes out with clarification after reported earlier that China offers to completely remove requirement for forced joint ventures by Jan 2020.
The risk-on market sentiment remains unperturbed, with USD/JPY testing 108.50 levels and S&P 500 futures +1.25% higher on increased trade deal expectations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at three-week highs on contagious optimism
EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.1050 as the US and China are getting closer to a partial trade deal. Brexit optimism is also helping. US Consumer Sentiment beat expectations with 96 points.
GBP/USD roars to 1.27 as Brexit talks accelerate
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, up 2%. The EU gave a green light to intensive Brexit talks as a deal is within reach. Reports that the UK made a concession on Northern Ireland are emerging.
USD/JPY: Bulls trying to seize control above 4-month old descending trend-line
US-China trade optimism continues to fuel the ongoing bullish momentum. Sustained move beyond mid-108.00s will set the stage for additional gains.
Gold slumps to nine-day lows near $1,480 on upbeat market mood
After closing the previous day below the $1,500 handle, the XAU/USD pair extended its slide on Friday with the precious metal struggling to find demand in the risk-on atmosphere.
US Pres. Trump hints on a likely trade deal with China, risk-on at full steam
The next tweet out by the US President Trump hints about a probable trade deal with China, citing: “One of the great things about the China Deal is the fact that, for various reasons, we do not have to go through the very long and politically complex Congressional Approval Process..."