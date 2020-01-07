China: Oil spike will lift inflation while monetary easing continues – ANZ

In view of analysts at ANZ, China’s headline inflation will move higher amid the surge in global oil prices and recent geopolitical tensions.
Key Quotes
“We expect limited impact as the Chinese authorities has price control mechanisms in place in the energy and related sectors.”
“Our model shows that if oil prices increase 10% in 2020 from their average level in 2019, it will add 0.3ppt and 0.7ppt to our baseline CPI forecast (to 3.8%, from 3.5%) and PPI forecast (to 0.3%, from -0.4%).”
“However, an oil shock is unlikely to prompt Chinese policymakers to tighten monetary policy, in our view. The PBoC will maintain an easing bias, given its concerns about financial stability. We thus maintain our forecast for another 50bp reduction in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) in 2020 after the cut announced on 1 January.”
“The current oil shock is unlikely to increase China’s demand for USD significantly even though oil companies remain active in the FX market.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY challenges key technical resistance in valiant comeback
USD/JPY is printing daily highs near 108.50, having reversed a dip to a low of 108.31. The pair regains the bid tone in a quiet Asian session, in light of fading Mid-East tensions and ahead of relevant US data.
AUD/USD battles 38.2% Fib support, as bears retain control
AUD/USD is defending key support for the third day and may witness a minor corrective bounce with signs of risk reset in the financial markets. The pair is currently trading at 0.6932, which is the 38.2% Fib retracement of the rally from the Nov. 29 low and Jan. 1 high.
US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI December Preview: Last call for the concerned?
Services PMI is projected to increase to 54.5 in Dec from 53.9 in Nov. The business activity index is predicted to rise to 52.0 in Dec from 51.6 the prior month. The employment index was 55.5 in Nov and 53.7 in Oct.
WTI extends losses to $62.50 amid risk reshuffle, trade headlines
WTI extends losses for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while declining to $62.50 last hour. The energy benchmark seems to have been bearing the burden of traders’ risk reassessment and profit-booking.
GBP/USD: On the front foot inside short-term triangle
GBP/USD trades near 1.3180 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The pair registered noticeable gains on the previous day, which in turn helps the quote to form a short-term symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart.