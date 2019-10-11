China officially invited Lighthizer, Mnuchin and their teams for additional trade talks in China - CNN

According to Cristina Alesci, business and politics correspondent for CNN, China has officially invited the United States (US) Trade Representative Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and their teams for additional trade talks in China ahead of next month's APEC summit in Santiago.

Wall Street's main indexes seem to be pushing higher on this development. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both up 1.45% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite was adding 1.75%.