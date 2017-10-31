China: October PMIs softened – BBH

China: October PMIs softened – BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
China's PMI was reported and it will not surprise many that some less favorable news on the economy may have been held back ahead of the recent 19th Party Congress as in any event, the October PMIs softened.
Key Quotes
“The manufacturing PMI slipped to 51.6 from 52.4, which is a bit more of a drop than expected. The non-manufacturing PMI eased to 54.3 from 55.4. Forward-looking new orders and prices moved lower. President Xi did not repeat the goal of doubling China's GDP in the 2010-2020 period, and many observers recognize that this could allow the country to report slower growth, which would be consistent with the shift toward quality issues.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.