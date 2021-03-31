China Non-Manufacturing PMI March 56.3 vs 51.4 in Feb

The official non-manufacturing PMI released by China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) came in at 56.3 vs 51.4 in Feb
This left the China March official composite PMI at 55.3.
There has been no reaction to the data in the market.
Description non-manufacturing PMI,
The official non-manufacturing PMI, released by China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP), is based on a survey of about 1,200 companies covering 27 industries including construction, transport and telecommunications. It's the level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the services industry and if it's above 50.0 indicates industry expansion, below indicates contraction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 1.1700-1685 area can test bears
EUR/USD bears catch a breather around low marked on November 05, 2020. Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 200-day SMA favor sellers. Multiple bottoms since late-July add to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Bears giving back ground to the bulls towards neckline resistance
GBP/USD is carving out a slightly bullish case on the lower time frames, cutting into the bearish prospects of a downside daily extension. Meanwhile, as per the hourly chart, the right-hand shoulder was formed and gave additional conviction to the downside bias.
Top 3 Price Prediction: PayPal bolsters mainstream adoption supporting cryptocurrency payments
PayPal has announced that its US-based users will pay online merchants around the world using cryptocurrencies. The move is geared toward boosting the adoption of digital assets into mainstream commerce.
GBP/USD: Bears giving back ground to the bulls towards neckline resistance
GBP/USD is carving out a slightly bullish case on the lower time frames, cutting into the bearish prospects of a downside daily extension. Meanwhile, as per the hourly chart, the right-hand shoulder was formed and gave additional conviction to the downside bias.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence rockets to 12-month high, dollar follows
The combination of widespread vaccination, a reviving labor market and the stimulus sweetener has brought consumer optimism to its highest levels since the pandemic arrived last winter.