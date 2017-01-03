Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
TRUMP
China Non-manufacturing PMI: 54.2 (February) vs previous 54.6
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
China NBS Manufacturing PMI registered at 51.6 above expectations (51.1) in February
FXStreet
|
00:58 GMT
China Non-manufacturing PMI: 54.2 (February) vs previous 54.6
FXStreet
|
00:58 GMT
USD/CNY fix model projections: 6.8834 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:58 GMT
The Fed March rate hike is back on the table
FXStreet
|
00:56 GMT
Live Stream – President Trump to address Congress
FXStreet
|
00:54 GMT
Australia escapes technical recession, AUD/USD fades spike to 0.7663
FXStreet
|
00:42 GMT
USD/JPY: breaks the 113 handle ahead of Trump's big event for markets
FXStreet
|
00:36 GMT
Australia's Q4 GDP: Major beat on expectations
FXStreet
|
00:31 GMT
Australia Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) above expectations (0.7%) in 4Q: Actual (1.1%)
FXStreet
|
00:31 GMT
Japan Nikkei Manufacturing PMI fell from previous 53.5 to 53.3 in February
FXStreet
|
00:31 GMT
Australia Gross Domestic Product (YoY) came in at 2.4%, above expectations (1.9%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
00:31 GMT
Trump to outline the fiscal plan, how would gold respond?
FXStreet
|
00:23 GMT
When is Trump's joint session of Congress?
FXStreet
|
00:17 GMT
United Kingdom BRC Shop Price Index (YoY): -1% (February) vs -1.7%
FXStreet
|
00:02 GMT
Fed's Bullard: Fed has essentially achieved its dual mandate
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 23:58 GMT
Japan Capital Spending: 3.8% (4Q) vs -1.3%
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 23:52 GMT
When is Aussie Q4 GDP and how could this affect AUD/USD?
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 23:34 GMT
NZD/USD: testing fresh lows at 0.7180 ahead of 0.7120
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 22:51 GMT
Australia AiG Performance of Mfg Index rose from previous 51.2 to 59.3 in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 22:33 GMT
USD/JPY rallies but still lacks conviction before a break of 114.80
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 22:09 GMT
Load More content ...