China: No changes from the PBoC – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, comments on the recent PBoC event.
Key Quotes
“The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) kept its Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged with the 1Y LPR and the 5Y & above LPR set at 3.85% and 4.65% respectively today. The move is in line with PBOC’s decision to keep its 1Y medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate which the LPR is pegged to, unchanged at 2.95% on Monday (17 May) after injecting CNY100 billion of 1Y MLF funds to match the maturity.”
“The central bank has also maintained steady liquidity injections in its open market operations to offset maturities over the last three months, keeping the monetary policy setting neutral. The stability in the overnight interbank rate also pointed to sufficiently ample market liquidity. Meanwhile, China’s 10-year government bond yield has continued to slide from its year’s high of 3.284% on 18 February to around 3.111%.”
“We maintain our forecast for both the 1Y LPR and the 5Y & above LPR to be kept unchanged at 3.85% and 4.65% respectively for the rest of the year.”
“The key risks to China’s growth and monetary policy include the resurgence of COVID-19 infections which is taking place across Asian economies as well as ongoing geopolitical tensions as White House’s review of its policies towards China in core areas such as trade and national security are due to be completed by June.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.22 on Lagarde's comments
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.22 after ECB President Lagarde reaffirmed that accommodative policies will remain necessary for months to come, putting some pressure on the shared currency despite upbeat local data.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs and turns neutral
The GBP/USD pair trades in the 1.4190 area after topping 1.4233 following the release of upbeat UK Retail Sales. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks cap the upside in the pound. UK PMIs came out mixed.
XAU/USD range play continues, holds steady above $1,875
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session and remained confined in a range, just above the $1,875 level.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Shock as Bitcoin barely moves, stocks set to soar again on Friday
Equity markets look to end a frenetic week on a positive note as the Fed is wrestled into thinking about thinking about tapering, leading a big tech rally. Bitcoin is steady, what, yes you read that correctly.