China New Loans: 2030B (January) vs 1040B
FXStreet Team
Feb 14, 09:11 GMT
UK CPI preview: Core CPI to push 0.2ppts higher to 1.8% - TDS
Feb 14, 09:07 GMT
As US yields range-trade, money is leaving the dollar – Societe General
Feb 14, 08:58 GMT
German ZEW preview - TDS
Feb 14, 08:53 GMT
EUR/USD rebounds to 5-DMA amid aggressive USD selling
Feb 14, 08:48 GMT
EUR/USD seen at 1.04 in 1-month – Danske Bank
Feb 14, 08:48 GMT
EUR/USD leg lower could test 1.0530 – UOB
Feb 14, 08:46 GMT
AUD/USD potential for a break higher – Commerzbank
Feb 14, 08:34 GMT
US Dollar deflates from highs, near 100.80 ahead of Yellen
Feb 14, 08:30 GMT
Switzerland Producer and Import Prices (MoM) above expectations (0.3%) in January: Actual (0.4%)
Feb 14, 08:16 GMT
Switzerland Producer and Import Prices (YoY) climbed from previous 0% to 0.8% in January
Feb 14, 08:15 GMT
Switzerland Consumer Price Index (MoM) came in at 0%, above expectations (-0.1%) in January
Feb 14, 08:15 GMT
Switzerland Consumer Price Index (YoY) meets forecasts (0.3%) in January
Feb 14, 08:15 GMT
Turkey Current Account Balance: $-4.27B (December) vs previous $-2.268B
Feb 14, 08:09 GMT
USD/CAD decline finds support near 1.3050
Feb 14, 07:41 GMT
When is UK CPI and how could affect GBP/USD?
Feb 14, 07:31 GMT
China SAFE starts assessing potential impact on trade if US adopted protectionist measures
Feb 14, 07:13 GMT
EUR/USD around 1.0620 post-German data
Feb 14, 07:11 GMT
German prelim Q4 GDP m/m: Expands less than expectations
Feb 14, 07:05 GMT
Germany Gross Domestic Product n.s.a (YoY) below expectations (1.7%) in 4Q: Actual (1.2%)
Feb 14, 07:05 GMT
Load More content ...