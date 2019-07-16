China NDRC’s Meng: China will not resort to "flood-like" stimulus

Xinhua News Agency reports the latest comments from China’s top economic planner’s, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), spokeswoman Meng Wei.

China will not resort to "flood-like" stimulus policies as it pursues high-quality development.

Will also enhance domestic consumption and foster new growth drivers through innovation and industrial upgrading.

Will push forward the construction of major projects and boost private sector investment.

Will improve policy coordination and implementation to ensure the economy runs within a reasonable range.

To support weak links such as public services and infrastructure.