China NBS Manufacturing PMI above forecasts (51) in May: Actual (51.2)
By
FXStreet Team
China NBS Manufacturing PMI above forecasts (51) in May: Actual (51.2)
FXStreet
|
16 minutes ago
Risk of major countries leaving EUR not an immediate concern - Moody's
FXStreet
|
16 minutes ago
USD/JPY: looking to recover albeit bearish bias to 110.50 persists
FXStreet
|
24 minutes ago
AUD/USD: bears are re-awakening - ANZ
FXStreet
|
25 minutes ago
Japan Industrial Production (MoM) below forecasts (4.3%) in April: Actual (4%)
FXStreet
|
May 30, 23:52 GMT
Japan Industrial Production (YoY) rose from previous 3.5% to 5.7% in April
FXStreet
|
May 30, 23:52 GMT
AUD/USD: dollar weakness prevails and headed to 0.7550 near term?
FXStreet
|
May 30, 23:48 GMT
RBNZ's Wheeler: We are very pleased house price inflation has come off in recent months
FXStreet
|
May 30, 23:07 GMT
United Kingdom BRC Shop Price Index (YoY) rose from previous -0.5% to -0.4% in May
FXStreet
|
May 30, 23:07 GMT
Sentiment towards the USD remains poor - ANZ
FXStreet
|
May 30, 23:03 GMT
United Kingdom Gfk Consumer Confidence above forecasts (-8) in May: Actual (-5)
FXStreet
|
May 30, 23:02 GMT
South Korea Industrial Output Growth registered at -2.2%, below expectations (0.8%) in April
FXStreet
|
May 30, 23:01 GMT
South Korea Industrial Output (YoY) came in at 1.7% below forecasts (5%) in April
FXStreet
|
May 30, 23:01 GMT
South Korea Service Sector Output dipped from previous 0.4% to 0.1% in April
FXStreet
|
May 30, 23:01 GMT
EUR/GBP up, up and away n latest UK polls, eyes 0.8750
FXStreet
|
May 30, 22:53 GMT
Reassessing the path for US monetary policy - ANZ
FXStreet
|
May 30, 22:30 GMT
NZD/USD: attacking the 0.71 handle
FXStreet
|
May 30, 22:16 GMT
Market and economic wrap: dollar and rates lower - Westpac
FXStreet
|
May 30, 22:02 GMT
GBP/USD sharp fall to test key supports below 1.2700 on latest polls
FXStreet
|
May 30, 22:01 GMT
YouGov poll: UK Conservatives projected to fall 16 seats short of overall majority
FXStreet
|
May 30, 21:24 GMT
