China NBS Chief Ning: Economy showed positive changes in Q4, especially in Nov and Dec

Following the release of the fourth-quarter Chinese GDP data and December activity numbers, China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Chief Ning is out on the wires now, via Reuters, expressing his take on the macro data.
The economy showed positive changes in Q4, especially in November and December.
China will maintain proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy in 2020.
China will ensure economic growth in a reasonable range in 2020.
Normal for GDP growth to fluctuate.
China does not deliberately pursue high economic growth.
China will roll out more support measures in 2020 as economy faces downward pressure.
US-China trade deal beneficial for market expectations on China's economy, global economy.
China will keep policies forward-looking, targeted and effective this year.
China will continue supply-side reforms.
