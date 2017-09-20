China MOFCOM: Willing to quicken China-EU investment talks, expand bilateral investment

China MOFCOM: Willing to quicken China-EU investment talks, expand bilateral investmentBy Dhwani Mehta
More comments flowing in from China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM), highlighting the following:
There is no Chinese law that forces foreign investors to transfer technology
Some countries' unilateralism an unprecedented challenge to global trade
Will release as soon as possible guidelines to reduce foreign investment restrictions in new energy vehicles
Hopes EU will keep its market openness, create good environment for foreign firms including Chinese firms
Willing to quicken China-EU investment talks, expand bilateral investment
