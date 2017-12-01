China MOFCOM: China is facing a challenging & complicated trade outlook this year

China MOFCOM: China is facing a challenging & complicated trade outlook this yearBy Dhwani Mehta
At an event in Beijing today, China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) spokesman Sun Jiwen commented on the outlook for the Chinese trade this year.
His comments come a day before the release of the Chinese trade balance data published by China customs.
Key Headlines via Reuters:
China is facing a challenging and complicated trade outlook this year
With big downward pressure
Will "try all methods" to stabilize trade