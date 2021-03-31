China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index 51.9 vs Reuters poll 51.0 vs 50.6 prior

The China March official manufacturing PMI came out at 51.9 (vs Reuters poll 51.0) vs 50.6 in February.

There has been no reaction in the markets to the data.

Description The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) studies business conditions in the Chinese manufacturing sector. Any reading above 50 signals expansion, while a reading under 50 shows contraction. As the Chinese economy has influence on the global economy, this economic indicator would have an impact on the Forex market.