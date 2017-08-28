China manufacturing PMI to signal 13th straight month of expansion in Aug - RTRS Poll

Results of the latest Reuters poll showed that the Chinese manufacturing sector activity is expected to show a solid pace of growth in August, suggesting the 13th straight month of expansion for China’s manufacturers.

Key findings:

According to a median forecast of 39 economists polled by Reuters, The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) is expected to come in at 51.3 for August, down just a hair from July’s 51.4.

Economists expect the findings of a private survey on China's factory activity will be similar to the official reading.

They predict the private Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) will dip slightly to 50.9 in August from 51.1 in July, which would be the first decline in three months.