China: Manufacturing PMI to rise to 49.7 in September – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities are expecting China's official manufacturing PMI to rise to 49.7 in September from 49.5 in August while they look for the Caixin manufacturing PMI to slip slightly to 50.3, from 50.4 in August.

Key Quotes

“Monetary aggregates showed some recovery last month as China's credit taps opened a little more while hopes of a US/China trade deal have grown. Manufacturers will also take some solace from CNY weakness, with the currency having weakened anew over recent weeks. While there is little chance of a move back into expansion territory (for the official PMI) these factors are likely to at least prevent a further deterioration in confidence.”