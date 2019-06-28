China: Manufacturing PMI likely to edge higher in May - TDS

Analysts at TD Securities suggest that after dipping back into contraction territory in April, the Chinese manufacturing PMI is likely to edge higher in May though it may be a stretch to expect a move back above 50.
Key Quotes
“We expect the PMI to rise to 49.8 in June from 49.4 previously, supported by hopes of progress on US-China trade talks at the G20 meeting, while any improvement will be dampened by the economic damage from current tariffs and slowing activity.”
“Improved liquidity will have helped sentiment. Manufacturing sentiment has become more correlated with equity market performance and the 5% rise in Chinese equities this month (CSI) also points to a higher PMI.”
“We expect a slight decline in the Caixin manufacturing PMI to 50.1 in June from 50.2 in May. Manufacturing sentiment among smaller and medium sized companies covered by this survey remains a little more upbeat than the official PMI. These companies have been helped by more targeted stimulus. However, these companies are most impacted by a weaker exports outlook and this has worsened. Hopes of progress in US/China trade talks in the run up to the G20 will likely have given some support to sentiment.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1400 amid upbeat EZ inflation,
EUR/USD is rising, trading closer to 1.1400. Euro-zone core inflation exceeded expectations with 1.1%, boosting the euro. US Core PCE also beat with 1.6% YoY. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2700 amid political speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2700 after UK Q1 GDP was confirmed at 0.5% QoQ. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit. The Trump-Xi summit is awaited.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 107.55 amid G20 jitters
USD/JPY found some support just ahead of the 107.50 level, now attempting a tepid bounce towards 107.80 region, as markets remain unnerved ahead of the US data and Trump-Xi trade talks at the G20.
Gold sticks to modest gains ahead of US data, focus remains on Trump-Xi meeting
Gold surrendered a major part of its early gains, albeit has managed to hold above the Asian session lows ahead of the highly anticipated US-China trade talks on Saturday.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145.