China: Manufacturing PMI likely to decline to 49.5 in August – TD Securities

TD Securities analysis team is expecting a decline in China’s official manufacturing PMI to 49.5 in August from 49.7 in July, which would mark the fourth consecutive month of contraction.
Key Quotes
“The intensification of tariffs from both US and China will have served to hit manufacturing sentiment further. Indeed Chinese companies will be reeling from the US announcement that it will move forward with tariffs on almost all remaining imports.”
“The subsequent delay of additional tariffs to December 15 as well as CNY weakness will have done little to mitigate the intensifying pressure on manufacturers as the economy continues to slow.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears the 2019 lows amid weak inflation data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, close to the 2019 trough of 1.1027. Euro-zone core inflation dropped to 0.9% YoY in August, below expectations. Earlier, German Retail Sales disappointed. US data is next.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, ignoring PM Johnson's optimism about renewing talks with the EU. Parliament is gearing up for a battle on Brexit next week.
USD/JPY retreats farther from weekly tops, back below mid-106.00s
Reviving safe-haven demand underpinned JPY and exerted some pressure. A subdued USD demand also did little to provide any meaningful impetus. Traders now look forward to the US data for some short-term opportunities.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1530 level
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Friday and remained well within the striking distance of weekly lows set in the previous session.
Canadian GDP Preview: Upbeat figure may be an opportunity to sell CAD – scenarios
Economists expect Canadian growth of 3% in the second quarter. Upbeat growth may be a one-off amid a sea of issues. USD/CAD may drop in response to the news but rise afterward.