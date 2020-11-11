China makes ‘patriotism’ mandatory for Hong Kong members of the local legislature – SCMP

China’s top legislative body passes resolution to make patriotism a legal requirement for Hong Kong (HK) lawmakers, the South China Morning Post (SCMP), citing two unnamed sources.

The sources also said that China’s legislative body’s resolution could give the HK government the power to disqualify lawmakers without going through courts.

Market reaction

Markets have shrugged-off China’s tighter control over the HK matters, as S&P 500 futures hold the bounce around 3,550 levels, up 0.20% on the day.

Meanwhile, the yuan remains on the front foot, with USD/CNY losing 0.27% to trade at 6.5958, at the press time.