China makes changes to GDP calculation

China makes changes to GDP calculationBy Dhwani Mehta
China’s state media out with the latest report, citing some changes to the method of GDP calculations.
The country’s GDP report is due for release on Oct 19th.
Key Details:
Will now add expenditure on research into GDP
To be added in as fixed-asset investment
