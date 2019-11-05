Iris Pang, economist at ING, points out that the People's Bank of China (PBoC), China's central bank, cut 5 basis points off the 1-year Medium Lending Facility (MLF) as expected, bringing the pause in monetary policy from September to an end.
Key Quotes
“This is a return to the slow rate cut trend that existed before the September pause. 3M repo rates have increased from a range of 2.55%-2.9% in 1Q19 to around 2.80% to 3.3% since September.”
“The main lending rate, which is now the Loan Prime Rate (LPR), should face downward pressure on 20th November. According to the PBoC, the Loan Prime Rate should reference market rates, including the MLF, and consider adjustments on the 20th of every month.”
“As such, we expect the LPR to fall by 5 basis points for 1-year loans from 4.20% to 4.15%.”
“For 5-year rates, they have stayed at 4.85% since the start of the formation of the LPR. It seems to us that the central bank would like to avoid the curve flattening, but as liquidity has tightened since September's pause, it is also possible that the central bank will cut the 5-year LPR from 4.85% to 4.80%.”
“We expect the slow rate cut trend to continue into 2020 but with slower momentum, as we expect some progress to be made in the trade talks. At the same time, we expect the trade war will still persist, with no complete trade agreement.”
“To conclude, we expect one more rate cut of 5bps and two more RRR cuts (each of 0.5 percentage points) in 2020. The lower interest rate in China has little to do with the exchange rate as the capital account is still semi-closed. Arbitraging activities are to move the yuan softer against the dollar are thin.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates on lower ground amid optimism about trade
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1130, consolidating its losses recorded late on Monday. The US and China are nearing an accord that may include removing tariffs. The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD trading below 1.29 after upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29. UK Services PMI marginally beat expectations with 50 points. Election polls continue showing a substantial lead for the Conservatives.
USD/JPY sits near multi-day tops, bulls likely to aim towards 109.00 handle
Renewed US-China trade optimism weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls further took cues from some follow-through uptick in the US bond yields. Tuesday’s US ISM non-manufacturing PMI will be eyed for some trading impetus.
Gold: Flirting with 50-DMA pivotal point, just above $1500 mark
Gold edged lower for the second straight session on Tuesday and retreated farther from a resistance marked by the top end of a one-month-old trading range, retested last week.
US Service Sector October PMI Preview: That turned corner must be around here somewhere
Services PMI is estimated to rise to 53.4 in October from 52.6 in September. The business activity index is expected to slip to 55.0 from 55.2. Employment was 50.4 in and 53.1 in Aug. New orders were 53.7 in Sept and 60.3 in Aug.