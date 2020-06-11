China: Lower inflation keeps prospects of PBoC easing – UOB

UOB Group’s Economist Ho Woei Chen, CFA, assessed the latest inflation data in China vs. the probability of extra easing by the PBoC.
Key Quotes
“Both China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) continued to ease and were below consensus forecasts in May. This provides more room for monetary easing while PPI deflation pointed to the need for the government to continue with its counter-cyclical measures.”
“Year-to-date, China’s CPI averaged 4.1% y/y. Monthly CPI inflation is likely to remain under 3% in the next few months, partly due to a higher base of comparison in late-2019 due to the surge in pork prices. For the full-year, inflation is likely to be close to the target of 3.5% set at the National People's Congress (NPC).”
“We expect China to keep its policy measures to ensure that domestic rates remain low to support the credit channels in the 2H20 economic recovery.”
“Easing inflation will continue to provide some room for further cuts to the LPR though this is likely to remain moderate. We have factored in another 30 bps cut to the 1Y LPR to 3.55% by end-4Q20. We also see room for another one to two rounds of RRR cut in the next 3-6 months to reduce funding costs and increase the capacity for banks to expand credit and absorb the RMB1 trillion of special treasury bonds issuance.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles on low ground after the Fed, weak jobless claims
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, as the Fed's pessimism about the economy overcoming the bank's pledge to support the economy. The eurozone is discussing stimulus and US initial jobless claims met expectations while continuing once missed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid Fed rethink, Johnson's troubles
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs, as markets are worried from the Fed's prospects for a slow recovery, after initially cheering its vow to provide support. UK PM Johnson is under pressure for his coronavirus policy.
Last call for the Altcoin’s season
The market points to slight falls in the price of the Top 3 cryptos. The end of the week is approaching and the crypto market is even more extreme than it has been for days. The dominance charts show a window of opportunity for Ethereum to break the downward trend of its market quota level.
Gold: Climbs to fresh 1-week tops, around $1740 level
Gold attracted some buying interest near the $1722-20 pivotal zone and jumped to over one-week tops during the early North American session.
WTI in bearish consolidation phase above $38 amid record US stocks
Fresh bids emerge near the 37.90 region, allowing a tepid bounce in WTI (July futures on Nymex), as it manages to regain the $38 mark amid the downbeat market mood. Despite the minor pullback, the US oil is not out of the wood yet and sheds 3.20% to now trade at 38.30.