China: Local budget deficit likely to undershoot – Standard Chartered

In view of analysts at Standard Chartered, China’s 2019 budget is unlikely to be fully implemented as the broadly defined budget, including the general public and government funds budgets, envisages a consolidated deficit of 6.5% of GDP, based on their calculation.
Key Quotes
“The budget deficit is 1.8ppt higher (as a percentage of GDP) than the actual 2018 deficit, representing a significant fiscal stimulus if the budget is fully implemented. The fiscal data up to November suggests the general public budget is on track. The government funds budget, financed mainly by local land revenue and special bond issuance, will likely miss the target.”
“Under the general public budget, December spending may not exceed spending in December 2018. In 11M-2019, revenue under this category grew 3.8% y/y (slower than budgeted) and expenditure increased 7.7% y/y (faster than budgeted). As a result, the YTD deficit is at CNY 2.75tn, CNY 808bn higher than the same period last year. If the 2019 budget is fully implemented, the December deficit will be CNY 1.5tn, compared to an actual deficit of CNY 1.8tn last December.”
“The government funds budget has substantial room for expansion; however, time is running out. In the first 11 months of 2019, revenue grew 9.5% y/y (faster than budgeted) and expenditure rose 19% y/y (slower than budgeted). As a result, the YTD deficit is at CNY 790bn, CNY 622bn higher than the same period last year. This implies that the December deficit could be CNY1.4tn (which is practically unlikely), compared with a deficit of CNY 348bn last December.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rises back above 1.3100 despite poor UK data, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD regains 1.3100, reversing a brief dip induced by an unexpected drop in the UK Retail Sales figures, as broad US dollar weakness on US political woes continues to underpin ahead of the BOE rate decision.
EUR/USD inches higher towards 1.1150 amid dollar weakness
Dollar selling persists amid US President Trump’s impeachment and helps EUR/USD extends the bounce towards the resistance of the 200-day MA. Markets await a fresh catalyst for a range breakout.
Bitcoin's recovery may be just a pipe dream
BTC topped at $7,452 late on Wednesday, before new sellers joined the game and pushed the coin back towards $7,000. BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,092, down nearly 3% on a day-to-day basis.
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band, around $1475 region
Gold edged higher on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the recent trading range.
USD/JPY hangs near session lows, just above mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-109.00s.