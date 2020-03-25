China likely weighing response to mixed signals from US over tariffs: expert

A Chinese trade expert who advises the government told the Global Times on Wednesday that Chinese officials are likely weighing up potential responses to a series of mixed signals from the US.

Key notes

Officials have been touting progress in the phase one trade agreement, while at the same time reinstating tariffs on Chinese products, risking a hard-fought easing in bilateral trade tensions.



Starting Wednesday, the US will collect a 25 percent tariff on certain Chinese products after a previous exemption expired and the US Trade Representative's (USTR) office did not extend the exemption on those goods, according to a recent notice from the USTR.



In the notice, the USTR said it would extend tariff exemptions for 11 categories of products - part of $34 billion worth of Chinese goods targeted by a 25 percent US tariff imposed in July 2018 - for another year, but left out 22 categories of products, including breast pumps and water filters, according to a comparison of the lists by the Global Times. That means those products will face a 25 percent tariff starting on Wednesday.

In addition, the US on Tuesday decided to slap anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on up to 262.2 percent and 293.5 percent, respectively, on Chinese wood cabinets and vanities imports, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

More puzzling is the motive behind such a move against the backdrop of the phase one agreement and its implementation, which has been praised by US officials, Gao said.



"China will weigh up the possible motives and see how to respond. If this is just a technical issue, then it shouldn't be a big problem. If this is part of strategy to take a swipe at China, it will not go anywhere," he said, noting that it would be "very easy" for China to respond.

Market implications

If COVID-19 wasn't enough to upset markets and cause a potential depression, then a breakdown in the trade truce between the US and China is sure to cause a stir in global financial and commodity markets. However, a time where the US dollar is so strong, China has the upper hand, especially as the number of cases of COVID-19 mounts up in the US and dissipates in China.