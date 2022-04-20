Benchmark lending rates for China's commercial banks are likely to be lowered at a monthly fixing on Wednesday, a Reuters survey showed.
Reuters cites Beijing cautiously easing monetary conditions to aid an economy hit by coronavirus lockdowns in several cities.
''The loan prime rate (LPR), which banks normally charges their best clients, is set on the 20th of each month, when 18 designated commercial banks submit their proposed rates to the People's Bank of China.''
''A vast majority of the 28 traders and analysts surveyed in a snap Reuters poll on Tuesday expect a reduction this month.''
''Among them, 11, or 39% of all respondents, predicted a marginal cut of 5 basis points (bps) to both the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) and the five-year rate on Wednesday. Another six participants also expect a reduction to either rates within a range of 5 to 10 bps.''
''The remaining 11 respondents expected both rates to remain unchanged this month.''
''Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, which currently stands at 3.7%. The five-year rate, which influences the pricing of home mortgages, is 4.6%.''
Market implications
Investors are awaiting the decision today that comes at the top of the hour. China last lowered the LPR in January and has held the rates steady in the following two months. Further easing could be seen as bullish for the commodity sector and the Aussie that trades as a proxy.
However, expectations for imminent monetary easing were heightened last week when the People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut the amount of cash banks must hold in reserves, so it will come as no surprise and moves would be expected to be minimal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD failure at 0.7400 exacerbated a correction towards 0.7373
The Australian dollar advances in the day but struggles around 0.7400 as the New York session winds down amidst a buoyant US dollar and a risk-on market mood. The AUD/USD reflects the appetite for risk-sensitive currencies in the FX complex, though capped by a firm US dollar.
EUR/USD juggles in a 1.0780-1.0800, focus shifts on Fed’s Powell and ECB’s Lagarde speech
EUR/USD is inside the woods as the DXY steadies around 101.00. Higher energy bills have forced the ECB to keep a neutral stance on the policy rates. The Fed has also opened doors for a 75 bps rate hike.
Gold pressured, US real yields turn positive first time since 2020
Bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes, stronger USD prompted some selling around gold. The price is embarking on a deeper test of support but leaves behind a compelling reversion M-pattern on the daily chart.
Dogecoin price still a big question mark despite the recent uptrend
Dogecoin price is showing extremely choppy price action, which has warranted the digital token as unfavorable until further evidence of a strong uptrend reveals itself.
Is now Bullard the hero of the “sane and reasonable” crowd?
The data today is housing starts and permits, never inspiring in FX. A couple of other things are holding attention. St. Louis Fed Bullard said the FOMC shouldn’t rule out rate increases of 75 basis points.