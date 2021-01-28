China likely to avoid setting 2021 GDP target – Reuters

China is reportedly said to abandon its GDP growth target for 2021, Reuters reports, citing policy sources familiar with the matter.

A government adviser, one of three sources saying the target will again be scrapped, noted: “We will not set an explicit target, but in reality, there will be a target. We will not emphasize the importance of achieving a target at all costs.”

Policymakers may again signal a goal implicitly by targeting employment and other indicators, said the sources on condition of anonymity.

Earlier this week, Ma Jun, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the People's Bank of China, said that China should permanently do away with its GDP growth target and keep employment and inflation as the main goals for its macroeconomic policies.

USD/CNY reaction

USD/CNY met fresh supply on the above report, taking a U-turn from near 6.4850 levels to now trade at 6.4745, daily lows. The spot is down 0.12% on the day.