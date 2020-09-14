China launches anti-subsidy probe on certain glycol ethers imports from US starting Sept 14

China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Monday, it launched an anti-subsidy investigation on certain glycol ethers imports from the US, starting September 14.

Last month, the Ministry launched an anti-dumping investigation on certain glycol ethers imports from the US, effective from August 31, after Jiangsu Yida Chemical Co and its units called for an investigation on July 17 on behalf of the domestic industry.

Market reaction

Dollar weakness dominates as the market mood improves in Asia this Monday, with the above having little to no impact on the sentiment so far.

AUD/USD extends its bounce towards 0.7289 highs while the S&P 500 futures jump over 1% amid vaccine optimism.