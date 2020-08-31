China launches anti-dumping probe on US glycol ethers imports from August 31 – Reuters

China’s Commerce Ministry announced on Monday, it launched an anti-dumping investigation on certain glycol ethers imports from the US, effective from August 31, per Reuters.

The Ministry said that the launch of the probe came after Jiangsu Yida Chemical Co and its units called for an investigation on July 17 on behalf of the domestic industry.

Earlier today, the Commerce Ministry launched an anti-subsidy investigation on some wine imports from Australia.

These investigations are said to be routine ones, having no relations with the trade relationships between both the US and Australia.

Market reaction

AUD/USD jumps back above 0.7350, as the US dollar rebound fizzles across the board. S&P 500 futures consolidate the advance to record highs while posting moderate gains around 3515 levels.