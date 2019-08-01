Chinese data beats estimates by a fraction once again.

AUD can find some support on the data ahead of next week's RBA.

China July Caixin manufacturing PMI was released at with expectations for a near steady reading of 49.5 following yesterday’s 49.7 in the official survey.

The data arrived as follows:

49.9 vs that 49.5 - which is another positive for the Aussie ahead of next week's RBA.

EUR/AUD getting battered

Yesterday, the Trimmed Mean Inflation for Q2 printed in line with expectations (market’s and the RBA’s). However, the headline inflation was slightly stronger than the market expected. Governor Lowe’s speech last week suggested the RBA is prepared to watch the data for a period to determine whether “we’re going to need further stimulus”.

Yesterday's Chinese data came as follows:

NBS Manufacturing 49.7 vs expected 49.6 and 49.4 prior.

Non-Manufacturing 53.7 vs expected 54.5 expected and 54.2 prior.

Indeed, the manufacturing print has come in below the 50 watermark which leaves the industry in contraction but it was a slight beat so underpins a notion of stability and helps to support the appeal of the carry in the Aussie, certainly compared to the likes of EUR/AUD which is having a tough time in the markets since the Fed overnight. EUR/AUD down 0.74% since its fall from 1.6250.

For the RBA, it likely gives more time before action is required and a move next week now seems materially less than a 50% probability.

About The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI™

The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI™, released by Markit Economics, is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in over 400 private manufacturing sector companies.